BOSTON — Boston Celtics skipper Joe Mazzulla did not have the luxury of a normal start to his head coaching career. After former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was dismissed from his post due to his involvement in an improper relationship just days before the start of training camp, Mazzulla was asked to step up as the interim head coach. Naturally, it took him some time to adjust to the new role during the 2022-23 season, but he wasn't alone in his venture into unfamiliar territory.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon — who had never truly played for a major market team before — was dealt to the Celtics in July of 2022. Although the Atlanta native was used to the postseason, being in Boston is notably different from Indiana and Milwaukee.

Brogdon wasn't fazed by the new digs or the bigger stage, as he went on to become the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year with the Celtics. Alongside Mazzulla, he learned more and more about what it means to be a Celtic. However, his time in Boston was cut short due to nagging injuries and the front office's desire to shake things up after falling short in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

The C's ultimately traded Brogdon in October of 2023, and his health issues persisted. The ex-Celtic played just 63 games over the course of two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards, respectively. The 2025-26 season could have been a potential turning point for him since he joined the New York Knicks, an expected championship contender in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Yet, Brogdon shocked the basketball world by announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon.

What did Joe Mazzulla say about Malcolm Brogdon's retirement?

Ahead of the Celtics' preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors, Mazzulla expressed his respect for his former player.

“Obviously, he was the Sixth Man of the Year — it was our first year together,” he recalled. “I appreciate the grace that he showed and the patience that he showed and the openness that he showed for, you know, coming to a place and then working with a first-time coach. And he did a lot for us, obviously, on the court, but he was really good off the floor with his family.”

I asked Joe Mazzulla about what it was like to coach ex-Celtic Malcolm Brogdon: “I appreciate the grace that he showed and the patience that he showed…working with a first-time coach…I think anything he does he'll be good at. Glad I got to coach him"

pic.twitter.com/uHjLb04gVH — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) October 15, 2025

Mazzulla is often appreciative of those who've been part of the Celtics organization, no matter how big or small their role was. In fact, one of the first things he mentioned after clinching an NBA title in 2024 was how he wanted to thank all the Celtics who he worked with and who came before him for their help in capturing banner no. 18.

And while Mazzulla didn't specifically mention Brogdon, the decorated guard was surely a part of his gratitude.

“I look at him and look at a guy that kind of has an identity and knows who he is and will be able to transition into anything that he does because of his work ethic, his mentality, but also how he just takes pride in learning and being well-educated,” Mazzulla complimented. “So, I think anything he does, he'll be good at. Glad I got to coach him, he did a lot of good stuff for us.”

This culture of recognition Mazzulla has created intends to applaud and uplift every member of the Celtics, from the players to the TD Garden janitors. It speaks to Mazzulla's humility, his humble beginnings, and why winning a championship takes more than a roster of 15 talented players.