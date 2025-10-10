As the 2025-26 NBA season slowly draws near, the Boston Celtics organization has been preparing for the lulls of a campaign without their franchise star Jayson Tatum. Tatum, who's currently rehabbing from an achilles injury sustained in last year's NBA Playoffs, is allegedly far ahead of his return timeline and is determined to return before season's end. He's also busy off the court promoting his latest Jordan Tatum 4 signature sneakers, which just released to the public for the first time.

The achilles injury, typically holding players out for an entire year, may have met it's match as Jayson Tatum was recently seen dunking in his latest Jordan sneakers. The Jordan Tatum 4 comes as a follow-up to the Tatum 3, adding another chapter in the legacy of Tatum and what he's building alongside the Jumpman.

As is the case with all successful sneakers, Jordan Brand put together a new ad campaign for the October 10 release of the “St. Louis” colorway. The spot is narrated by none other than legendary Duke University and Team USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who's served as a mentor to Tatum during his time as a Blue Devil.

Jayson Tatum, Mike Krzyzewski for the Jordan Tatum 4

“Jayson Tatum will never be the same again. So it’s a good thing that same was never the goal.” Coach K narrates a new ad for the @Jumpman23 Tatum 4 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/95XhvkL5xU — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) October 10, 2025

The scene is shot from the perspective of a film reel, rolling some of the clip from Tatum's last season with the Celtics. Highlighting the game he went down with his achilles injury, the voiceover from Coach K reads:

“Jayson Tatum will never be the same again. So it's a good thing that “same” was never the goal – it wasn't back then, it's not now, and it won't ever be….”Same” doesn't hang another banner in titletown. So yeah, it is true, Jayson Tatum will never be the same, and that should absolutely terrify you.”

The ad concludes with Tatum emerging victorious in the film reel, a constant reminder that he's determined on returning an even stronger version of himself following the injury.

As for the sneakers, the Jordan Tatum 4 “St. Louis” is currently available via select Nike platforms following their October 10, 2025 release. The Tatum 4 retails for $135 and is available in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. Whether or not Jayson Tatum is able to make a return to the court this season, his signature sneakers will remain a huge selling point for Jordan Brand into next year.