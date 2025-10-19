On Sunday, the Denver Broncos took the field at home against the New York Giants, looking to push their record on the 2025 NFL season to an impressive 5-2. The Broncos have been rolling as of late, including recently handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on the road.

Unfortunately for their fans, the Broncos did not exactly get off to a sizzling start offensively in the game against New York on Sunday, putting up a goose egg point total in the first half.

In response to that abysmal showing, former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci wondered if it was time for Broncos head coach Sean Payton to step away from calling offensive plays for the team.

“Is it time for Davis Webb to call plays in Denver ?” wrote DiNucci on X, formerly Twitter.

Webb is the offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos but does not call plays for the offense, a role that is reserved for Payton.

The Broncos' offense has been something of a wild card all year, led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several key quarterback statistics, but his mobility and big arm have allowed him to hold onto the starter job he earned a year ago as a rookie.

Meanwhile, the strength of the Broncos' team overall lies in its defense, which leads the NFL in sacks this year so far by a country mile and is quickly turning into one of the elite units in recent memory. Entering Sunday's game, the Broncos' defense had allowed just six touchdowns all season.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Giants game, the Broncos will next take the field next Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.