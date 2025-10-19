The Las Vegas Raiders hit rock bottom in a historic 31-0 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, a loss so staggering it branded the team into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Las Vegas became just the second team since 1950 to run 30 or fewer offensive plays in a game, matching a dubious record last reached by the Cleveland Browns in their 1999 return to the NFL, when they ran 28 plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a four-year hiatus, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

The offensive collapse at Arrowhead Stadium was absolute. The Raiders managed only 96 total yards, their fourth-lowest output in franchise history, and produced a mere three first downs, the fewest by any team since Las Vegas itself had three in a 2008 game against Atlanta. They failed to convert a single third down, going 0-for-7, while Kansas City converted 9-of-15.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated every statistical category. Kansas City ran 77 plays to the Raiders' 30, outgained them 434-96 in total yards, held a 30-3 advantage in first downs, and controlled possession for an astounding 42 minutes and 8 seconds, leaving Las Vegas with just 17:52 of offensive time. Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with nine different receivers before exiting late in the third quarter.

Rashee Rice, returning from a six-game suspension, caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns, while Marquise “Hollywood” Brown added another score. Running back Isiah Pacheco contributed a seven-yard rushing touchdown, and kicker Harrison Butker capped the scoring with a 38-yard field goal. Kansas City scored on its first five possessions, including three touchdown drives of 92, 84, and 94 yards, before easing off with backups.

Article Continues Below

For the Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for only 67 yards, posting his second straight game under 70 passing yards. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was held to 21 yards on six carries as Las Vegas finished with 25 rushing yards total.

Injuries worsened the nightmare. The Raiders were already missing All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers, both sidelined with knee issues. Defensive tackle Adam Butler hurt his back in warmups and didn’t play, and star pass rusher Maxx Crosby exited in the first half with knee and back injuries. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was also helped off the field late in the game.

This was the biggest shutout in Raiders-Chiefs rivalry history, spanning 133 meetings, and was Las Vegas’ first scoreless outing since Week 14 of 2023. The team has now lost eight consecutive division games and sits 2-5, having been outscored 180-103 this season.

Head coach Pete Carroll, at 74, the oldest in NFL history, is under increasing fire. The Raiders were expected to show progress under Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but their offense has regressed badly, producing 21 fewer points than last year’s squad at the same stage under Antonio Pierce.