The Boston Celtics are expected to undergo a transition season with Jayson Tatum expected to be out for much of the 2025-25 campaign. The Celtics obviously responded with a fire sale that saw the likes of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford leaving.

And while there is plenty of concern about their ability to compete next season, Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff might as well be preparing to play games themselves. The Celtics’ coaching staff recently beat a team comprised of the franchise’s media members 57-4 in a recent pickup game, as per a video posted by Insider Taylor Snow.

Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff beat the Celtics media members in a pickup game by 53 points 😳 FINAL: 57-4 (via @taylorcsnow)

pic.twitter.com/3wYmcUuiGy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip shows Mazzulla’s team closing out a 53-point win via a buzzer-beating three-pointer, as the camera pans out to the giant scoreboard. The new-look Celtics team has had a difficult time in preseason thus far, although playing time has been limited for their starters.

Article Continues Below

Boston started with back-to-back losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors. However, they responded with a 138-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with Anfernee Simmons coming off the bench to drop 21 points. Derrick White, Josh Minott, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser all scored in double digits while Jaylen Brown added eight points, six assists and five rebounds.

Now 2-1 up, the Celtics will round off their preseason with another game against the Raptors, this time at the TD Garden. While the expectation will be to round things off with a win, Mazzulla and co. will be well aware that ramping up fitness and figuring out combinations for the new season remains the more pressing focus for now.

For the first time in recent history, the Celtics enter a new season with no expectations to be one of the title contenders. While the Celtics will have one eye on Tatum’s return, which is expected to happen sometime during the season, Mazzulla might as well be tempted to suit up himself if things do not go according to plan.