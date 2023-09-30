Buffaloes cornerback Shilo Sanders, son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, thinks he and his brother Shedeur Sanders can take Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in game of 2-on-2 hoops. The NBA Hall of Famers are just two major celebrities in Boulder for Saturday's Colorado vs. USC game.

“Me and Shedeur vs. y'all two,” Shilo chirped. “Two on two.” Towering over him, the 6-foot-11 Garnett replied “how tall are you though?”

The Sanders brothers vs Ticket and Truth, who y’all taking? 🤔🤣 Catch KG and Paul on the sidelines of USC vs Colorado tomorrow.@Nextiva pic.twitter.com/qR640Qzr0I — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 29, 2023

As entertaining as the Sanders brothers are to watch on the gridiron, KG and the Truth are probably taking this one on the hardwood. Still, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders share their father's confidence. “We get physical!” Shilo insisted.

Colorado football's matchup with Caleb Williams and USC is the most highly-anticipated game of the weekend. The game itself is already a star-studded matchup. USC brings the reigning Heisman winner in Williams and the sport's most electrifying freshman in Zachariah Branch, making up the country's most explosive offense.

Colorado brings the Deion Sanders show and his captivating band of transfers. The Buffaloes are the most popular team in the sport right now.

As a result, the celebrity guest list is absolutely stacked. LeBron James, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Matthew McConaughey, and Will Ferrell will all be in attendance just to name a few. Apparently, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett pulled up to watch as well.

Despite the immense star power of this matchup, it might not be the most competitive football game. USC is the favorite by more than three touchdowns and have more talent across the board. Colorado struggled heavily against Oregon, who was the best team they've played so far. USC is much closer to Oregon's level than it is to Colorado State's or even TCU's. However, it might be more competitive than the Sanders brothers taking on two NBA legends in 2-on-2.