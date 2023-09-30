All the hype surrounding Colorado football came crashing down in their Week 4 loss at the hands of Oregon. The Ducks murdered the Buffaloes by a score of 42-6, quickly sending a seemingly upstart Colorado squad back to the drawing board. Deion Sanders is always finding new ways to inspire his team, and recently called on star rapper DaBaby to help fire his team up before their next game against USC.

Sanders' goal was to showcase that adversity is something that can be overcome, as this is the first real bit of adversity that Colorado has faced this season. DaBaby, who has faced quite a bit of adversity over the past few years, knows exactly what Sanders means, and he explained how getting this sort of loss out of the way early could be a good thing for the Buffaloes.

"Just keep going… A little adversity is healthy… It's better to run into it earlier than later." Deion Sanders invited DaBaby to come speak to the Colorado Buffaloes on handling adversity 🔥 (via @DeionSanders / IG)pic.twitter.com/30CCWJqVN0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

This is a good bit of advice from DaBaby, as it's tough to not get caught up in losses when you end up getting destroyed like the Buffaloes did in Week 4. The road ahead doesn't get any easier for Colorado, as they have a Week 5 battle against USC on the schedule for Saturday. If Colorado isn't careful, this game could end up being another blowout loss for them.

Sanders will have his guys ready to respond after an embarrassing effort against Oregon, but whether it means much against the high-powered USC offense remains to be seen. Regardless of whether they win or lose, though, Colorado has an opportunity to put together a much better outing against the Trojans, and it will be interesting to see if DaBaby's quick speech here can inspire them to bounce back.