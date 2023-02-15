The Boston Celtics, currently the best team in the league record-wise, are going through a fair bit of injury woes at the moment. In fact, they didn’t have the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford in their most recent loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. And there may be more where that came from after Derrick White, who has stepped up admirably in recent weeks, came out of their war against the Bucks scathed.

According to Jared Greenberg of TNT, White stayed in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist as the rest of the Celtics team flew back to Boston for the second game of their back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. White reportedly has been “having trouble hearing out of his left ear”.

Derrick White’s reported ear injury perhaps came as a result of the hit he took from Grayson Allen. With a little over eight minutes left in the second quarter, White was handling the ball with Allen as his primary defender. White tried to split the double team of Allen and Jevon Carter, but the ball came loose.

White dove to secure the loose ball for the Celtics, but Allen, as scrappy as he can be, did not give up without a fight. In the scrum, however, White appeared to hit his left ear squarely on Allen’s elbow. In the aftermath, White motioned to the Celtics bench, clearly complaining about the state of his left ear. White was shaken up, but he shook off the pain and even won the ensuing jump ball against Grayson Allen.

Derrick White still managed to play 43 minutes, scoring a team-high 27 points to nearly lead the shorthanded Celtics to a rousing victory over their rivals Bucks on the road. However, he appears to be in danger of missing the Celtics’ final game before the All-Star break.

White has been huge for Boston amid Marcus Smart’s injury. But it appears as though the Celtics will be getting necessary reinforcements against the Pistons anyway, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year reportedly plans to suit up for that game.