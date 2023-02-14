The injury bug has bitten the Boston Celtics a lot as of late. Over the last few weeks, both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart have missed significant time, while big men Robert Williams and Al Horford have been in and out of the lineup.

And a recent unfortunate injury update indicates that the Celtics will be very short-handed against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday, as the Celtics have Tatum listed as out for Tuesday’s showdown to a non-covid illness, per a tweet from the team’s official account.

Brown and Smart have also been ruled out for the green, and Robert Williams and Horford are both questionable to play.

Jayson Tatum, 24, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 54 appearances this season (all starts). Despite shouldering such a heavy offensive load for the Celtics, Tatum is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Tatum’s 46.1% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his career, behind only his rookie campaign.

Considering all the injuries the Celtics are dealing with, the Bucks are clearly the favorites to win Tuesday night’s game. That’s not to say the league-best Celtics won’t make things interesting, but don’t expect Boston to snap Milwaukee’s ten-game winning streak on the road without three of its best four players. After all, the Bucks have been dominant at Fiserv Forum, as they own a 23-5 home record this season, the second-best in the NBA.