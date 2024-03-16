On Thursday evening, head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics increased their lead on the rest of the NBA in the standings with a resounding home win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The victory marked the second win over Phoenix in just five days for Mazzulla's squad, and the Celtics have now rebounded with four straight wins following a recent two-game losing “streak.”
Mazzulla produced arguably the most viral highlight of the night at one point in the second half when, following a timeout by the Suns, Phoenix guard/forward Royce O'Neale rose up to attempt a three-pointer as the teams headed back to their respective benches. Mazzulla then leaped out and contested the shot, nearly getting his fingertips on it.
Of course, one person who knows a thing or two about blocking shots is none other than Celtics guard Derrick White, who has established himself as one of the greatest shot-blocking guards of all time over the last few years.
On Friday, White hilariously gave his expert opinion on Mazzulla's late contest.
“I liked it… it was a good contest,” said White, via Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The viral moment was just another example of the abundant joy that the Celtics seem to be playing with this year, as opposed to last season when at times they tended to look a bit uptight, even as they stacked up wins at a good rate.
In any case, up next for Boston is a road game vs the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.