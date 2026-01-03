The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a miserable season and Pete Carroll's return to head coaching in the NFL has been a flat-out disaster. As the Raiders prepare to close their season with a home game against disappointing Kansas City Chiefs, Carroll says he is hoping his team can end the season with a rare victory.

#Raiders HC Pete Carroll on what going out w/ a win would mean: “There’s nothing more important in the world than winning a game in this division…if we could get that done that would make it just a little sweeter. I’d love to have a locker room where we can have a blast.” pic.twitter.com/sLlJAmMNsj — Jesse Merrick – Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

While a win in the season finale would make him happy, it would not do much for the team's fans or the organization in general. The Raiders take a league-worst 2-14 mark into the game and that is the worst in the league. That position can mean something spectacular for the Raiders on Draft Day. If Las Vegas has the worst record in the league at the conclusion of Sunday's game, they will have the No. 1 position in the NFL Draft in April.

If the Raiders are victorious and come up with a victory over the Chiefs — Andy Reid's team has lost 5 in a row — the Raiders would finish with a 3-14 record. There are 4 other teams that have 3-13 records going into their final games of the current season, so that means that the Raiders may not have the No. 1 selection.

That would clearly be an issue since the Raiders are in need of a quality quarterback, and that could be Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from top-ranked Indiana.

Nevertheless, Carroll says winning the season finale is the Raiders' goal. “There’s nothing more important in the world than winning a game in this division,” Carroll said. “If we could get that done that would make it just a little sweeter. I’d love to have a locker room where we can have a blast.”

Victories over the Chiefs have been very rare for the Raiders. Kansas City has won 15 of the last 17 games between the two ancient American Football League rivals.