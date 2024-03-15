Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla expects a lot from his players, but he wouldn't ask them to do anything he wouldn't do himself. On Thursday night, during a primetime matchup between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns, forward Royce O'Neale went to shoot after a timeout late in the fourth quarter.
Mazzulla didn't let him get the shot off cleanly though, as he actually went out on the court to contest.
Joe Mazzulla went on the court to play a bit of defense 😂
O'Neale was desperate for any kind of make since he was a brutal 0-for-7 on the evening. But, Mazzulla was determined to not let him find his rhythm because that's the mindset he wants from his players, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“I saw a guy going in to try and get a shot and he hadn't made one and I didn't want him to feel good about himself going to the bench,” he said. “If I’m gonna ask the guys to contest, staff’s gotta do the same.”
Mazzulla has been adamant about contesting after stoppages all season, and while it seemed to work on O'Neale, the Celtics were on fire regardless. Boston shot 52.8% from the field and stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points during the 127-112 win.
This was the Celtics' second victory against the Suns in the last week, and they achieved them both without center Kristaps Porzingis. Although Phoenix's three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker was healthy and had 65 points altogether, the Suns still couldn't stop Boston's 3-point attack.
With the Celtics' double-digit win and the Milwaukee Bucks' 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston has officially clinched a playoff berth for the 10th straight season.
The Boston Celtics have punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs for the 10th straight season 👊
Will Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla get it done this year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z0lT5x7aeY
A title hasn't been brought back to Beantown by the C's in over 15 years, but the 2023-24 Green Team hopes to change that. At 52-14 overall, Boston will aim to close out the regular season strong and enter the playoffs with momentum and health.