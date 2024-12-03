The Boston Celtics quickly turned things around following a rare loss on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. After that defeat, the defending NBA champions clobbered the Miami Heat on Monday, 108-89.

Given that the Heat game was the second leg of a back-to-back, there could have been a reason for the Celtics to sit out the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for rest purposes. But both stars played and saw heavy minutes to help Boston eke out its 17th win in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Following the win over Miami, Brown shared his thoughts on playing games on consecutive nights

“Everybody in the whole league is no different,” Brown told reporters, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints. “So I think we just had a mindset, we're trying to have a mindset that we come out and play real basketball, but our best before whoever's out there as a team. Some of those moments are like some of the adversity, back-to-backs, are tough to get your body, your mind, everything ready depending on the flights. They set up the injuries, but as you are looking to do something special, those are the moments you gotta kinda like accept,” the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player added.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown's comment may have raised some eyebrows from the City of Brotherly Love

Brown may have also added a little flavor to his comment when he said: “It's hard for teams to be great if some of the best players never play back-to-backs.”

That may or may not be a subtle shot at the Celtics' Atlantic Division rivals Philadelphia 76ers, who have been plagued by availability issues of their best players, especially former league MVP Joel Embiid.

Embiid has played only four games in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. His constant absences are a major reason why the Sixers have become arguably the most disappointing team in the league this far, as Philly has only gone 4-14 to date. Only the Washington Wizards have fewer wins than the 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

In any case, that's an issue Brown and the Celtics don't have any direct stock. Boston is only focused on its own goal, which is to defend the crown it won last June.

After dealing with the Heat, the Celtics will next take on the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden for the second leg of a five-game home stand on Wednesday.