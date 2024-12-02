ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat stay on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Heat-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Celtics Odds

Miami Heat: +10 (-108)

Moneyline: +390

Boston Celtics: -10 (-112)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Boston

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

On the season, the Heat are allowing the the fifth-fewest points per game. Their ability to defend has been their bread and butter for a long time. This season is no different. They hold opponents to a low field goal percentage, and they do a great job not fouling. In fact, opponents shoot the fewest free throws per game against the Heat. Miami needs to continue to keep their hands clean, and close out on shooters if they want to win this game.

Jaylen Brown missed Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an illness. Derrick White also missed Sunday's game with a foot injury. Those are two very important players that are questionable for Monday's game. Not only do both players defend well, but they can each contribute on offense. If they happen to be out on Monday, the Heat will have a great chance to win.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Boston just had a long win streak snapped with their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. However, they have won eight of their last 10 games and they sit second in the Eastern Conference as we get into December. In their last 10 games, the Celtics have scored 120.4 points per game. They have also made just under 20 threes per game in that span. As long as Boston continues to hit their shots and put up big numbers, they will be able to win this game at home.

Boston is a great offensive team on the season overall, as well. They score the second-most points per game this season, and they make the most threes in NBA. Boston wants to make threes, and they take a lot of them. The Heat tend to allow opposing teams to get hot from deep on occasion, so the Celtics could have a good game from beyond the arc. If Boston gets hot, the Heat are going to be in a lot of trouble.

Miami stays out of foul trouble, and they can play some good defense. However, the Heat do not score a lot. They average the 11th-fewest points per game, and they make the seventh-fewest shots in the NBA. Along with that, the Heat shoot just 44.4 percent from the field, which is the seventh-lowest in the NBA. Boston can play very good defense, and it would not be shocking to see them hold the Heat to a lower score in this one.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming off losses Sunday night, so that is something to keep in mind. This one is going to be hard fought, but I do not think it will be to high scoring. While I do think the Celtics will end up winning, I am not expecting a big blowout on Monday night. I will take the Heat to cover this spread.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Heat +10 (-108)