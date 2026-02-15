The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is over, and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson is this year's winner. However, there was a scary moment for Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson, as he got completely laid out during one of his attempts.

Richardson, who is 20 years old, ran along the baseline to attempt his dunk. However, the ball got caught on the backboard, which led to Richardson falling and landing right on his back. Luckily, it didn't appear he had suffered any concerning injury, and he was able to get back on his feet after about three seconds.

Jase Richardson Scary fall during slam dunk contest 😱😱😳

pic.twitter.com/3aqWDBqAyS — HoopVillain🔥 (@HoopVillain_) February 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Richardson was one of the first contestants eliminated from the Dunk Contest. Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers was the other contestant who was eliminated early. The Magic rookie at least got to showcase some of his athleticism on Saturday, even if he didn't win the Dunk Contest.

After being picked No. 25 overall by Orlando, Jase Richardson has had a decent first year in the NBA so far. He plays a reserve role for the club, averaging 12.1 minutes per game. Through 39 appearances off the bench, Richardson is averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the three-point line.

The Dunk Contest was the only event Richardson was competing in during NBA All-Star Weekend. He'll now enjoy the remainder of the break before the Magic get back in action on Thursday, February 19, giving him about five days' rest. Orlando will be taking on the Sacramento Kings in that contest.