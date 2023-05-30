Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is never shy about sharing his brutally honest opinions. Green, who even hilariously was rooting for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, is now “happy” that Boston lost versus the Miami Heat in Game 7, per Bleacher Report and The Volume Sports.

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I ain’t hearing none of that s**t, because y’all rude and I’m happy y’all lost” Green said. “Not happy JT (Jayson Tatum) lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you that are in that arena, I’m happy y’all lost.”

Green then sent a brutally honest piece of advice to Celtics fans.

“Because, like, stop being who you are,” Green continued. “I’ve heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that y’all are… at some point you just can’t be that way.”

Draymond Green wasn’t done though. He then offered some critical analysis of the Celtics’ Game 7 performance versus the Heat.

“The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were. They got to the moment and they did not look like they were ready for the moment.”

Boston is a talented team. In fact, most people around the NBA world believed the Celtics were far more talented than Miami. The Heat never backed down though, and stepped up when they needed to. Although the Celtics’ roster is impressive, their inability to rise to the occasion was on full-display in game 7.

And Draymond Green made that clear in his comments.