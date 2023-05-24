The Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors took some time on his podcast to respond to the claim that he is a Lakers fan and disappointed to see them go out in the NBA Playoffs.

“By the way, for all of y’all out there that were like, ‘Aw man the Lakers lost and Draymond won’t do a podcast,’ I play for the Golden State Warriors,” Draymond Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Some of you people are so pathetic, and like the beliefs you allow yourself to believe, and I can absolutely understand why life don’t be so great. Because of the beliefs you allow to enter your mind about someone else, really is a reflection of what you believe and think of yourself and how you operate and think.”

Green did not hold back. His team was eliminated by the Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. He has been complimentary of the Lakers and specifically LeBron James in the past, but the fans criticizing him went too far in his mind.

“I thought that was a very interesting thing that people were like, ‘Aw man they lost and Draymond don’t wanna talk, he’s hurt,’ like what?” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Actually, I’m on vacation and having a margarita, so cheers. A margarita made with Lobos tequila. Absolutely incredible, but like I said anyway, toast to all of you.”

It seems like Green is enjoying his offseason, despite speculation about whether he will be back with the Warriors or not.