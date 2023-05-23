Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Celtics find themselves in a 3-0 hole heading into Game 4 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday after an embarrassing loss on the weekend in South Beach by a score of 128-102. It’s safe to say the C’s haven’t looked like the dominant force they were during the regular season and their struggles in this series, especially Game 3, drew a brutally honest take from Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, who didn’t hold back his thoughts.

Dray explained how the Celtics basically gave up Sunday and actually applauded Grant Williams for trying to fire his team up by getting in Jimmy Butler’s head. Instead, Green blamed Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for not rising to the occasion and leading by example after that. Via BR:

“You know when you know it’s not going well for something? After the game, Grant started talking about my momma and my daddy taught me, my man started talking about the morals and values that he grew up on. Like man, you just got dropped off by Jimmy Butler, we didn’t question how you was raised my dog. They were losing the lead, energy was gone, like he hit a trey and started talking crazy. As much as we wanna blame Grant Williams that ain’t his fault. Like, he’s supposed to do that. Like when you do that, you do have to stand on that, of course. But, you then need JB and JT to be like c’mon now, turn it into gear and cover your man. And then after the game they ask JB about Grant poking the bear and whatnot, and he says next question. To me? I’m like oh, they done.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coming back from a 3-0 deficit is basically impossible and the Celtics haven’t exactly proven anything in the conference finals. Their star duo combined for a brutal 26 points in Game 3 and the team shot just 26% from long range.

While Joe Mazzulla has taken ownership for not getting Boston ready to compete, it simply comes down to the C’s not wanting it bad enough. You don’t go on the road down 2-0 and play like that. The Celtics need to bring boatloads of energy Tuesday evening or they will be going home in embarrassing fashion.