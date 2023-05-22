The Boston Celtics are on the verge of exiting the Eastern Conference Finals in embarrassing fashion. Following a brutal Game 3 blowout, they’re down 3-0 in the series against the eighth-seed Miami Heat.

No team in NBA history has ever climbed out of that 3-0 hole, and only three teams have even forced a Game 7 in that situation:

3-0 series lead: 149-0 all time 91 finished in 4 games

44 finished in 5

11 finished in 6

3 finished in 7 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 22, 2023

Essentially, history is not in Boston’s favor. Plus, with how the Celtics played in Game 3, a comeback seems highly unlikely.

Yet at some point, one gritty NBA squad is going to be the first team to rattle off four straight wins after going down 3-0. It might not be the Celtics, but crazier things have happened (especially in this year’s playoffs). So let’s dive into three reasons why the Celtics can beat the odds and beat the Heat in a miraculous comeback.

3. Boston is due for a good shooting stretch

Over the course of the regular season, the Celtics had the fifth-highest 3-point percentage in the league at 37.7%. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s are shooting an abysmal 29.2% from deep, which is an insane decline.

Celtics center Al Horford and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon were especially efficient from beyond the arc in the regular season. Horford had the third-highest 3-point conversion rate in the league (44.6%), while Brogdon posted the fourth-highest (44.4%). Conversely, these two sharpshooters have been bricking in the 2023 East Finals. Horford is shooting a miserable 23.1% from 3-point land and Brogdon isn’t doing much better at 25%. These aren’t the only two Celtics struggling this series, but it helps put into perspective how severely the numbers have fallen.

As for the rest of the team, shooting — and offense in general — has been down. Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown aren’t clicking and haven’t been able to find their shots.

Pre ECF: Tatum: 28/10/5 on 45/35%

Brown: 24/5/3 on 54/47%

Smart: 15/4/5 on 46/36%

Brogdon: 14/4/3 on 44/43% In the ECF: Tatum: 26/10/3 on 45/25%

Brown: 16/6/3 on 37/10%

Smart: 9/4/7 on 35/30%

Brogdon: 10/2/1 on 37/25% — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 22, 2023

While you have to credit Miami’s defense for hampering the Celtics, they’re also missing tons of wide-open looks. In Game 3, the Celtics were forcing 3-pointers for most of the contest, yet even when they created good shots they just weren’t falling.

Over Games 2 & 3 the Celtics were 18-63 (28.5%) on open/wide open 3PA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 22, 2023

At some point, the C’s should be in store for a better offensive outing given their previous numbers. In addition, Miami is converting on an insane 47.8% of their triples, which is a massive improvement from when it had one of the worst offenses in the regular season. Of course, Boston is letting up plenty of open shots, yet even the contested ones seem to be dropping.

Miami Heat 3-point shooting in the regular season vs playoffs: Robinson — 32.8% ➡️ 44.7%

Martin — 35.6% ➡️ 41.5%

Vincent — 33.4% ➡️ 38.0%

Love — 29.7% ➡️ 36.5%

Strus — 35.0% ➡️ 37.3%

Lowry — 34.5 ➡️ 36.5% 27th in 3P% ➡️ 1st in 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Zz0V5jq1m4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 22, 2023

The Celtics can’t bank on Miami’s shooting suddenly taking a dive. They’ll have to play like their lives depended on it in Game 4 and minimize open treys.

2. The Celtics have the talent

With Tatum and Brown, the Celtics have two members rostered on the 2023 All-NBA teams. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat just have one in Jimmy Butler. The C’s have serious star power, but it hasn’t played out that way this series.

2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2023

Tatum has looked puzzled by Miami’s defense while Brown has repeatedly had poor shot selection. This isn’t a recipe for success, however, these two All-Stars got Boston this far.

Less than two weeks ago Tatum was on top of the world and saving the Celtics’ season. He put up 51 points, the most of any player in the history of Game 7s, and helped Boston overcome a 3-2 series deficit.

JAYSON TATUM HAS 51 POINTS 😱 THE MOST EVER IN A GAME 7. HISTORY. 📺: Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/7CHmfr0GiE — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Brown was playing well earlier in the postseason too, as he scored 35 points in a series-clinching Game 6 to knock out the Atlanta Hawks.

The Jays in Game 6 vs. Atlanta Jayson Tatum

30 POINTS

11-20 FGs

4-10 3PTs

14 REBOUNDS

7 ASSISTS Jaylen Brown

32 POINTS

13-25 FGs

6-8 3PTs

5 REBOUNDS

2 ASSISTS the BEST duo in basketball pic.twitter.com/QlIjQbtJUF — Celtics Junkies (Fan Page) (@Celtics_Junkies) April 28, 2023

Yes, the Heat aren’t the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia Sixers. They’re mentally tougher and have several players who aren’t afraid of the moment. However, the C’s have the talent to beat the Heat. They did it twice in the regular season and while the playoffs are different, Boston defeated a similar Miami squad last year. Overall, the Celtics have the star power to at least come out with a win or two in this series, they just haven’t reached their potential.

1. This could be the last hurrah

Down 3-0, this could be the end of Boston’s season. What’s more though is that it could be the end for multiple Celtics.

Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are restricted free agents and might not return, Horford is 36 and might not have a better shot at a title, and coach Joe Mazzulla could be on the hot seat. Between Boston’s stars and its staff, a lot of money (and respect) could be lost if the C’s play terribly again in Game 4. One would’ve hoped that they would’ve woken up already, but Tuesday night is Boston’s final chance to stave off a potentially severe offseason.