Count Draymond Green among the many team power-brokers who seem desperate for the Golden State Warriors to retain Bob Myers. As rumors of Myers’ imminent departure from the Dubs continue swirling, Green took to his podcast to address the possibility of his longtime general manager’s exit.

“I tweeted ‘that sucks.’ That does suck because again, as I told you all, Bob is one of the guys that I rode in with. That I’ve been on this journey with for 11 years and we’ve all been plugging away each and every year to try and deliver championships—that’s what makes us go, that’s what we’re all in it for. And so, to know there’s a possibility that he may not be here does not sit well with me,” he said.

“To know that there’s a possibility that he may not be here does not sit well with me… He holds me accountable at a totally different standard.” Draymond Green on the potential departure of Warriors GM Bob Myers 🗣️ (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/BdoC6UsFv3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

Myers’ contract expires after 2022-23, and previous talks with Golden State owner Joe Lacob yielded little progress on a new deal. It was reported last week that both Myers and the Warriors are preparing as if the team will have a new leader in the front office next season and beyond.

Green’s tight-knit personal relationship with Myers, he made sure to clarify, will remain intact regardless.

“Even if he is gone, that relationship will still be like this,” Green said, pinching his fingers together. “That is a relationship that I’ve built that will last for the rest of my life. Someone I confide in, someone I trust. And so to know that he may not be here, like, that sucks, that hurts, because I’ve appreciated going to work with him every day for the last 11 years and the things that he’s taught me. I think in life we all need people that hold us accountable; he holds me accountable at a totally different standard. He don’t hold me accountable like ‘Oh, I’m the general manager of the team.’ He holds me accountable as a man, he holds me accountable as a leader, he holds me accountable from a friendship standpoint.”

Steve Kerr just reiterated his desire for Golden State to re-sign Myers on The TK Show. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared similar sentiments after the Warriors’ title defense finally came to a close.

Everyone who matters in the Warriors’ basketball department wants Myers back. Will Lacob balk at his reportedly sky-high contractual demands regardless? Green, a pending free agent this summer, is holding out hope both he and Myers will be in the Bay for the long haul.

“So that sucks, and quite frankly I hope something is worked out and Bob is back next year,” he said. “I also hope I’m back next year.”