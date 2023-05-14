Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum left the whole NBA world in awe with his record-breaking performance for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact even his NBA peers like Draymond Green, Trae Young, Paolo Banchero and many others couldn’t believe what they just witnessed from the superstar.

Tatum exploded for 51 points in the contest to help the Celtics demolish the Sixers, 112-88. He went 17-of-28 from the field (including 6-of-10 from deep) and also tallied 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the all-around effort.

The Celtics forward even outscored the Top 3 players of the Sixers, with Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey combining for just 41 points in the most important game of the postseason. Harden even failed to reach the double-digit mark, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Amid Tatum’s epic display, Green, Young and other NBA stars took to Twitter to share how amazed they are of the Celtics leader.

“Make it right JT!!! AGAIN!” Draymond Green exclaimed. Trae Young added, “Jay killin these dudes ~ too Ez!”

“Game is real slow for 0, Philly tryna get it all back in one play smh,” Paolo Banchero noted.

Here are more reactions from Tatum’s NBA peers:

Why JT was not finalist in MVP race ??😳 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) May 14, 2023

Go crazy JT — andre (@andre) May 14, 2023

Oh they on that in Boston today huh 👀👀 — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) May 14, 2023

Damn @jaytatum0 woke up today and chose violence 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾wow — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 14, 2023

Make it right JT!!! AGAIN! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum deserves all the praise he’s getting for sure, especially after all the criticisms he got over the past few days. Tatum has been largely inconsistent for Boston, even recording a seven-point performance in Game 2 that had everyone doubting him.

On Sunday, however, the 25-year-old proved to everyone that he has what it takes to win at the highest level and propel the Celtics to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.