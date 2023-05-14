Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum has been criticized throughout their playoff series against the Philadelphia due to his inconsistent play. He can explode anytime for sure, but he has also shown that there’s a possibility of him having an off night when he would score just seven points or shoot poorly.

Fortunately for the Celtics, the best version of Tatum was what they got in the do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday. Not only did Tatum dominate to embarrass Joel Embiid and Sixers, but he also made franchise history in the process. By the end of the third quarter, Tatum has already recorded 42 points, 10 rebounds and five triples made, making him the first player in franchise history to have a 40-10 game with at least five triples in the postseason (per Stat Muse).

Not even other Celtics legends like Larry Bird or Paul Pierce were able to do it. Although the two did have a 40-10 game in the postseason, Tatum separated himself with his long-range shooting.

Tatum finished with 51 points, 13 rebounds five assists and two steals in the process. He hit six out of his 10 attempts from deep and went 11-of-14 from the 3-point line. It was a complete masterclass from Tatum, as he absolutely outshined and outmuscled the reigning MVP in Embid.

That’s not the only record Jayson Tatum broke, though. Not only did Tatum set the new scoring record for a Game 7, but he also joined the likes of John Havlicek, Isaiah Thomas, Ray Allen, Sam Jones and Bob Cousy as the only Celtics players with a 50-point game in the postseason.

What a game indeed for Tatum.