Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat due to right forearm soreness and now his status for Game 6 in Miami is in question.

On Friday afternoon, the Celtics released their initial injury report for Saturday’s game and Brogdon is listed as “questionable” due to a right forearm strain. The 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has been dealing with a right arm injury throughout the playoffs and it was recently revealed that he has a partially torn tendon coming out of his elbow that leads into his forearm.

This injury was said to have occurred in Game 1 against the Heat while Brogdon was attempting to box out Miami’s Kevin Love. Dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness in their series prior against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brogdon’s pain worsened and he an MRI after Game 1 against Miami confirmed the tendon injury.

Named the best bench player in this league this season, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range this year. In the postseason, Brogdon has been one of five Celtics players averaging at least 12.0 points per game, but his production has drastically decreased since the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Scoring 19 points in 37 minutes off the bench in the first game against the Heat, Brogdon has scored just a total of 15 points in 69 total minutes the last four games. Playing just eight minutes in Game 5 on Thursday night, the Celtics guard is very much in danger of missing a critical Game 6.

Still trailing 3-2 in this series, the Celtics must win this next game on the road to keep their title hopes alive.