Kristaps Porzingis appears to have an NBA Champion-level standard for things other than basketball. For those who might not know, the Boston Celtics big man loves collecting Mercedes cars. He owns several 1990 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560SEC, including a white one he's lovingly named Tony. However, when offseason photos of a beefed-up Porzingis surfaced, many people wondered how he would fit into Tony when driving to Boston's ring ceremony. Thankfully, Tony, or any of his cars, have enough legroom to fit Porzingis to comfortably get him to the Celtics' regular-season opener against the New York Knicks.

That's because the Mercedes-Benz S-Class isn't a surprising choice for Porzingis. He needs all the space he can get since he's one of the tallest players in the NBA, standing at 7 feet 3 inches. The S-Class represents the top-of-the-line model from Mercedes-Benz, and it's the brand's flagship, which is all about comfort, premium features, and performance. A separate car Porzingis has posed with seems to be from the S-Class’ third generation, the W140, introduced in 1991 and was in production until 1998.

Porizingis owns the top W 140 model, the S 600. It has a 6.0-liter V12 engine under the hood, delivering 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle also has plenty of room, with the driver having over five feet of clearance to sit and nearly 17 feet long. But if Porzingis doesn't roll up to defend Boston's crown in a classic, he still has plenty of Mercedes to pick from. The Celtics big man has shared pictures of himself with a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.

Can Kristaps Porzingis drive the Celtics to another title?

At 64-18, Boston posted the best record in the NBA last season, including an astounding 37-4 home record. The Celtics' offensive rating of 123.2 is the highest single-season mark in NBA history, and their defensive rating of 111.6 was the third-highest in the league. Heading into this season, Boston is more or less bringing back the same squad. Will there be similar results? Or will the quest to be the first back-to-back NBA Champion since the Golden State Warriors go up in flames?

Well, that all depends on health. The Celtics will be without Porzingis to start the season after the big man had surgery to repair a lower-body injury. Even without Porzingis, Boston still managed to post a 21-4 record without him last season. Sure, the Celtics will be challenged by the reloaded New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. But, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum still in their prime, the Eastern Conference is Boston's to lose.