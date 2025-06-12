INDIANAPOLIS — After Game 3’s 116-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein is confident his team will bounce back in Game 4 on Friday. Trailing 2-1 to the Pacers in the NBA Finals, head coach Mark Daigneault admitted where the Thunder went wrong in Wednesday’s nine-point loss. On the verge of falling behind 3-1, Hartenstein updated reporters on Oklahoma City’s mindset heading into a critical matchup.

For Hartenstein, if the Thunder stick to a game in which his team controls what they can and remains efficient, he’s confident Oklahoma City will be able to even the series, 2-2, in Game 4.

“I don’t think we’re ever concerned,” Hartenstein said. “Watching the film, there was a lot of stuff where we just didn’t be who we are. We just weren’t who we are. I think they took that game. We didn’t control a lot of stuff we could control. They did a good job of playing more how we play. We just got to get back to our stuff.”

If the Thunder can stay focused on being the best version of themselves for four quarters, Hartenstein likes their chances of grabbing a crucial win in Game 4.

“Coming out, being ourselves, I think that’s a big thing. We started out good but I think throughout the game it was a little loose. I think there was times when we weren’t defensively playing our game,” Harteinstein said. “I think that was the first time throughout the playoffs that we had more turnovers than the other team. Again, it’s all controllable stuff. That’s where we’re optimistic, where it’s like if we change these things, we can get back to where we want to get to.”

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Thunder have been here before. After losing Game 1 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City tied the series at 1-1, a pattern eerily similar to how the NBA Finals have played out thus far.

Chet Holmgren challenges Thunder teammates after losing Game 3

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center.
Thunder 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historyBailey Bassett ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fires back at reporter’s Andrew Nembhard allegationMalik Brown ·
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in NBA Finals
How Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers caught Thunder by surprise in Game 3Brett Siegel ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dad rips into ‘free throw merchant’ claimsJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren issues stern challenge to teammates after Game 3 lossJosue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the third quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Bill Simmons sounds alarm on what potential Thunder’s Finals collapse would meanJulian Ojeda ·
Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren issued a stern challenge to teammates after losing Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Pacers. He believes a lot of the issues that plagued the Thunder were self-inflicted.

Holmgren challenged his teammates to be better in Game 4.

“I wouldn’t even say there’s a feeling of something being lacking,” Holmgren said. “There’s a lot of areas we can clean up, myself personally. Everyone down the roster that got in tonight can look in the mirror and see where they can be better. Everybody who stepped out there can be better. It starts with me. I gotta be better.”

The Thunder will look to tie the series 2-2 on Friday.