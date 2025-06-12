INDIANAPOLIS — After Game 3’s 116-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein is confident his team will bounce back in Game 4 on Friday. Trailing 2-1 to the Pacers in the NBA Finals, head coach Mark Daigneault admitted where the Thunder went wrong in Wednesday’s nine-point loss. On the verge of falling behind 3-1, Hartenstein updated reporters on Oklahoma City’s mindset heading into a critical matchup.

For Hartenstein, if the Thunder stick to a game in which his team controls what they can and remains efficient, he’s confident Oklahoma City will be able to even the series, 2-2, in Game 4.

“I don’t think we’re ever concerned,” Hartenstein said. “Watching the film, there was a lot of stuff where we just didn’t be who we are. We just weren’t who we are. I think they took that game. We didn’t control a lot of stuff we could control. They did a good job of playing more how we play. We just got to get back to our stuff.”

If the Thunder can stay focused on being the best version of themselves for four quarters, Hartenstein likes their chances of grabbing a crucial win in Game 4.

“Coming out, being ourselves, I think that’s a big thing. We started out good but I think throughout the game it was a little loose. I think there was times when we weren’t defensively playing our game,” Harteinstein said. “I think that was the first time throughout the playoffs that we had more turnovers than the other team. Again, it’s all controllable stuff. That’s where we’re optimistic, where it’s like if we change these things, we can get back to where we want to get to.”

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Thunder have been here before. After losing Game 1 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City tied the series at 1-1, a pattern eerily similar to how the NBA Finals have played out thus far.

Chet Holmgren challenges Thunder teammates after losing Game 3

Article Continues Below

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren issued a stern challenge to teammates after losing Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Pacers. He believes a lot of the issues that plagued the Thunder were self-inflicted.

Holmgren challenged his teammates to be better in Game 4.

“I wouldn’t even say there’s a feeling of something being lacking,” Holmgren said. “There’s a lot of areas we can clean up, myself personally. Everyone down the roster that got in tonight can look in the mirror and see where they can be better. Everybody who stepped out there can be better. It starts with me. I gotta be better.”

The Thunder will look to tie the series 2-2 on Friday.