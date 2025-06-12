George Pickens is making a very different first impression in Dallas, and Dak Prescott is making sure people see.

Although racking up 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons and leading the Steelers in receiving the last two years, Pickens was traded to the Cowboys in what many deemed a move related more to off-field issues than to on-field performance. Dallas, though, has shown rather different results.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer remarked, “He comes to work smiling every day.” I'm a big George Pickens fan.

That vitality has permeated the Cowboys' facility. Though the story in Pittsburgh revolved around conflict, in Dallas, the only plot line has been Pickens' constancy and concentration during offseason training sessions. Prescott, too, made it very plain he is not buying the noise Pickens' previous stop creates.

You should learn who they are for yourself and let them show you their true colors, said the Cowboys quarterback, so you should never truly listen to what someone else says about someone.

Prescott says what he has seen so far speaks volumes. Emphasizing Pickens's energy, devotion, and professionalism, the quarterback complimented the 24-year-old wideout for being early to meetings, upbeat around teammates, and completely engaged.

“He's been fantastic,” Prescott said, adding, a guy who loves football and loves his teammates. “There are no worries about GP's personal affairs or anything about it. I'm just really thrilled he's on our team.”

With 2025 approaching in contract year, this is a very important chapter in Pickens' career. The gifted receiver is concentrating on letting his effort speak for itself as he starts with a fresh slate and a quarterback firmly on his side.

For now, conversation about locker room issues appears far from him. George Pickens could be in for a breakout year this time with only football headlining, depending on Prescotts support.