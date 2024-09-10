Winning a championship was at the top of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's to-do list for years, but he was finally able to complete that nagging task last season. However, the five-time All-Star understands that the greatest players in NBA history didn't lose their hunger for winning after one title.

Tatum hasn't either, which he made clear while getting fitted for his 2023-24 championship ring. Fellow 2024 champion and current free agent Oshae Brissett got Tatum on camera declaring that he already has plans for another title, via BrissyTV on YouTube.

“I was going pinky, but I went index,” Tatum described when asked where he was putting his ring. “I’m gonna save the pinky for the next one.”

Although Brissett might leave Boston in free agency, Tatum is fresh off the richest contract extension in league history. The record-breaking, five-year deal could keep him in green until 2029. Following the finalization of the agreement in early July, the St. Louis native also discussed his desire to raise multiple banners at TD Garden.

“Happy to be here for another five years, for the long haul … looking forward to getting a couple more of these,” he said as he held the coveted Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Can Jayson Tatum and the Celtics repeat?

Tatum isn't alone in his quest for back-to-back championships. The front office put up tons of money to support the title defense, splurging on an extension for Tatum as well as teammates Derrick White and Sam Hauser.

With Tatum and White paid in full, all of Boston's starters are under contract for the 2024-25 season. In fact, Brissett, who's yet to join a new team, and sharp-shooter Svi Mykhailiuk could be the only members of last season's championship team to not return.

Simply put, the coaching staff, players, and even high-ranking team executives are all in for banner no. 19.

If the recent history of the NBA has shown anything though, it's that repeating is easier said than done. No team has won consecutive championships since the Golden State Warriors in 2018, and the new CBA makes maintaining a talented core harder than ever.

In addition, plenty of teams across the Association have retooled this offseason in the hopes of taking the C's down. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers added nine-time All-Star Paul George and the New York Knicks brought in two-way threat Mikal Bridges.

As for the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder strengthened their defense by acquiring guard Alex Caruso and center Isaiah Hartenstein. The Dallas Mavericks, who Boston beat in five games to win the 2024 NBA Finals, also upgraded. They landed four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson in a huge sign-and-trade to improve their outside shooting.

Every team will be aiming to dethrone the Celtics. Yet, head coach Joe Mazzulla welcomes the challenge, per the Locked on Celtics podcast.

“People are gonna say the target is on our back, but I hope it's right on our forehead in between our eyes,” he stated. “I hope I can see the red dot.”

Tatum is eager to run it back too, yet he understands that it won't be a painless journey.

“It's extremely tough to win the championship,” Tatum admitted while on a press tour for his new children's book, Baby Dunks-a-Lot. “I was super proud of what we were able to accomplish. To come into the next season and just say we're gonna do it again would be insensitive. A lot has to go right. And our mindset is not let's win the championship again. Let's start over, let's get better every single day, and let's not skip any steps.”

The first step for the Green Team will be defeating a tough Knicks squad on opening night on October 22. From there, the Celtics will fend off challengers and aim to clinch a spot in the postseason for the 11th straight year.