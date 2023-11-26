The Boston Celtics receive a mix of injury updates regarding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday ahead of a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a challenging matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but they'll be doing so without the services of Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics announced that the star center will be sidelined due to a calf injury sustained in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic, per Kaley Brown of Boston.com.

Despite the setback, Porzingis shared a positive update on Instagram, expressing optimism about his recovery: “Good news this morning. Be back very soon,” Brown wrote.

This news comes as a blow to the Celtics, as he has been a key contributor this season, averaging 18.9 points, a 54.7 field goal percentage, 5.2 defensive rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Porzingis' absence will undoubtedly be felt on the parquet against the Hawks.

Jrue Holiday, another vital piece for the Celtics, is listed as ‘questionable' for the upcoming game. Holiday missed the Friday matchup against the Magic due to an ankle sprain, despite initially being listed as ‘probable' to play. The 33-year-old guard's defensive prowess and offensive contributions have been instrumental for the team, averaging 5.4 defensive rebounds, making 39 percent of three-pointers, and contributing 3.8 assists per game in his inaugural season in Boston.

Holiday's offensive performance has cooled down since the start of the season, where he averaged 15.2 points per game in his first seven contests. In the last game against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, he scored just five points in 35 minutes. The Celtics will be eager to have him back on the court, especially considering their 113-96 loss in Florida in his absence.

The Celtics, currently boasting an impressive 6-0 home record, face the Hawks at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. As they navigate the absence of Porzingis and the uncertainty surrounding Holiday's availability, the Celtics will be looking to maintain their home-court dominance in what promises to be a challenging matchup.