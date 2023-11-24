Will Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday play for the Celtics against the Magic in the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The Boston Celtics are fresh off an impressive win over the new-look Milwaukee Bucks. But even though they boast the best record in the NBA at 12-3, the Celtics are about to be put to the test again.

On Friday afternoon, the Celtics will travel down south to take on the Orlando Magic as part of NBA In-Season Tournament group play. Boston is currently 2-0 and leading Group C, while the Magic are close behind at 2-1. Unfortunately, Boston could miss a starter or two for the mid-day contest, as guard Jaylen Brown is questionable with a right adductor strain and first-year Celtic Jrue Holiday is now doubtful with a right ankle sprain after being listed as probable.

Brown just posted 26 points and a season-high eight assists versus Milwaukee, but he has been having lingering injury issues since slipping on the court last Friday against the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Holiday has yet to miss a game for his new team, but it looks like that's about to change.

Magic a thorn in Celtics' side

As for the Magic, they've been one of the biggest surprises early on this season. They're tied for second place in the Eastern Conference and are 10-5 after beating the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

However, Orlando's success might not be a complete shock to the Celtics. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Magic beat the C's in three of their four meetings. Although that young Orlando squad failed to make the playoffs last season, Boston got to see firsthand what the Magic might be capable of in the years to come.

So far, the Magic seem to be reaching their potential early, yet the Celtics are also off to a hot start. The C's will look to end their three-game losing streak to the Magic and earn a significant NBA In-Season Tournament victory on the road, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals in the process.