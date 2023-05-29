After starting out in an 0-3 hole during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have clawed their way back into the series and, now, are heading into a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Miami Heat Monday evening.

Though the shamrocks have exhausted virtually all their energy and efforts to simply stave off elimination during their last three outings, big man Grant Williams suggested in a pre-game interview session that while they may be tired, they can’t afford to let up on the gas just yet.

“At the end of the day, we’ve done our job of getting here. Now we have to do the job of finishing,” Grant Williams said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Williams’ teammate Marcus Smart also was quoted by King earlier in the day, with the point guard sending a warning to the Heat, saying: “Just don’t let us win tonight. That’s it.”

This, of course, has been a continually buzzed-about sentiment among Celtics members during their potentially historic comeback journey, with guys like Smart and Jaylen Brown both sending Miami the message prior to Game 4 to not allow them to win so much as one game, suggesting that it could ultimately shift the series in Boston’s favor.

Coming into Monday’s Game 7, the odds currently have the C’s as favorites to win the contest. Should this happen, and Joe Mazzulla’s squad winds up advancing to the Finals, they would make history as the first team to successfully come back from an initial 0-3 deficit in the NBA postseason.