No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs before. That is simply a fact of life that the 2023 Boston Celtics would hope to overcome, one game at a time. So why not channel the energy of yet another Boston-based major sports franchise that did the unthinkable almost 20 years ago?

Many scoffed at Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart’s proclamations before the game. When taken out of context, it seems like Brown and Smart were simply taking out of their backsides, warning the Miami Heat, owners of a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, not to let them win one game.

But they were simply referencing the statements of former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Millar, whose proclamations when they went down 3-0 against the New York Yankees during the 2004 ALCS aged like fine wine. And to the Celtics’ credit, it appears to have worked, as they took Game 4 with a 116-99 victory to extend the series for at least one more game.

This caused a bit of an uproar among the Celtics fanbase, as perhaps nearly two decades later, the Boston sports world could catch lightning in a bottle once more.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Given how well Jimmy Butler and the Heat have played in this postseason, winning three more games on top of their Game 4 victory will be such a tough endeavor for the Celtics. But there’s always a first time for everything.

For now, Celtics fans are clinging on to the hope that perhaps it’ll be them that makes NBA playoff history.