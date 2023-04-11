Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Let’s go back to March 6, when the Boston Celtics were involved in a close game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the score tied at 109 and the clock having under one second remaining, Celtics forward Grant Williams had an opportunity to put the game on ice with two free throws.

Before stepping to the line, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell wanted to jinx him by saying something smart, and in response, Williams said “I’m going to make both.” Instead, Boston’s forward missed both free throws, and Cleveland would go on to win the contest with a 118-114 overtime victory.

Moments like that can humble someone to the point where they don’t want to say much of anything, but it appears Grant Williams is willing to share a laugh at his own pain. When a Twitter user had a question about the “I’m not him” moments, Williams had the following response from his own account.

IMMA MAKE EM BOTH https://t.co/6BI0dinhrX — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) April 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For context, there are numerous athletes who want to yell “I’m him (or her)” when they provide moments of triumph. At that moment when he missed the free throws, Williams showed he wasn’t that dude.

The one thing sports (and life in general) teaches is when bad things happen, a short memory is needed to move on, or things can continue to spiral out of control. What makes the task even harder is there are many people in the Twitter world who are waiting for that moment of failure, so they can pounce and open the wound up.

Apparently, Williams understands the atmosphere, and trolling himself before others do is the way he chooses to deal with the grief.