The Boston Celtics held a nine-point lead thanks to a Grant Williams three-pointer with just over six minutes left in Game 2. From that point on, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat took over.

The Heat outscored the Celtics 24-9 the rest of the way as Butler seemingly flipped the switch and hit several big shots down the stretch. Many pointed to Williams for lighting a fire in Butler after a butting of heads midway through the fourth.

What was said between Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams? Wrong answers only 😅pic.twitter.com/qay8qBpr6J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Grant Williams as asked about the controversial moment, claiming it was Butler who ignited the flare-up.

“He said something and I just responded,” said the Celtics forward. For me, I’m a competitor. I’m going to battle. He got the best of me tonight and I’m not gonna run away from it. … I’m not willing to die in this finals. I’m ready to f***ing get a win.

Williams also stated that Jimmy Butler would have turned it on regardless, and it was still up to the Celtics to survive the Heat onslaught late in Game 2.

“No matter if I lit him up or not, he’s going to do that. For me, it’s a matter of ‘yeah sure, you did poke a bear. How are you going to respond?’ I respect him as a motherf***ing player. He’s a great man, great person, great human being.”

"I respect him as a motherf**** player" Grant Williams gives the truth about his beef with Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/fmSOgcnsY8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2023

“At the end of the day, this team we have a real decision to make. Are we going to come back and really set the tone and make a statement or are we going to lay down? I don’t think this team is built for laying down.”

With the next game as must-win as it gets for the Celtics, they’ll have to throw everything at Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Game 3. Just don’t “poke the bear” unprovoked.