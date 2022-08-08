‘I feel like there’s so much I could be better at’: Jayson Tatum opens up on lessons learned from Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors

Not only have the Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA over the past 8 seasons, they have also provided a number of teaching opportunities. Their greatness forces opponents to look in the mirror and reevaluate their game. And that is exactly what happened with Jayson Tatum following the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss.

“(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge,” Tatum said via The Athletic. “In that same breath, I feel like there’s so much I could be better at, and I think that’s the exciting part. That I’m at where I’m at, where there’s so much more I can be, so much more I can learn and so many more experiences to go through.”

Jayson Tatum is confident. But the Warriors humbled him in a good way. They made him realize that he cannot afford to be content. There are always things to improve upon. Even the great LeBron James has stated that he’s always working to improve his game. And LeBron is considered a top-2 player of all-time. So Tatum’s mentality in reference to becoming an even better player displays maturity.

Jayson Tatum later explained what it will take for the Celtics to win the NBA Finals, per The Athletic.

“You have to put in the work. You have to take the right steps. But I’m positive that we got the right group that will buy in, and we can’t look past anything and just try to coast our way to the finals. We gotta start from training camp. We gotta start from Day 1.”

Tatum is ready to help the Celtics reach new heights in 2022-2023.