The Texas Rangers have played well below their standards this season. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has expressed his frustration throughout the season, but injuries have also played a large role in his team's struggles. However, outfielder Wyatt Langford faced Jon Gray and Josh Sborz in live at-bats on Wednesday, an encouraging sign.

Langford has been out since June 24 with an oblique injury. However, his recovery has gone well and he told reporters that he thinks he only needs one rehab game before he can return to Bochy's lineup, according to DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson.

The Rangers believe that Langford's return will come this weekend against the San Diego Padres. They desperately need him to return in order to fight their way back into the American League East race. The Rangers' outfield trio of Langford, Adolis Garcia, and Evan Carter has underperformed, but injuries and personal problems have affected all three of them.

At their best, Texas can contend for a World Series title. Bochy's team won the championship in 2023, but have fallen off a cliff since then. Langford is not the only player who has come up short of expectations. His return could kickstart the players around him. Garcia is already playing better, propping up the Texas offense.

Gray and Sborz helped Langford recover from his oblique injury, but both are inching towards returns of their own. The Rangers' starting rotation is one of the best in the league when it is completely healthy. When Gray and Sborz return to the major leagues, Texas' chances become a lot better.

Despite the good news for Langford and the Rangers' pitchers, they face an uphill climb. Bochy would need to lead his team on a magical run in the second half of the season to catch up to the Houston Astros in the American League West.

However, he has the talent necessary to do it, especially if Langford can make an immediate impact when he returns.