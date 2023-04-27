A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be on the line on Thursday night when the Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks will host Game 6 in Atlanta and they will need to win in order to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 in Boston. The Celtics, on the other hand, will be looking to close out this series after losing Game 5 at home.

Boston fans have been keeping an eye on the injury status of Jaylen Brown, who is still nursing a facial fracture stemming from a Jayson Tatum elbow during the regular season. Brown is on the injury report again for Game 6, which is why supporters want to know: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Hawks?

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Hawks

The good news for the Celtics faithful is that Brown is good to go for Game 6 after being tagged as available to play. The fact that he’s still on the injury report appears to be purely precautionary for Boston, as has been the case for the past several games. The 26-year-old is still expected to wear a mask to protect his facial fracture, but this shouldn’t hinder him from being at his best for Thursday’s crucial matchup.

Apart from Brown, it’s only Danilo Gallinari that’s also listed on the injury report for the Celtics, although the 6-foot-10 forward has been unable to play all season long due to an ACL injury. On the other hand, it’s a clean bill of health for the Hawks.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Hawks, the answer is yes.