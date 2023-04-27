A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young made all sorts of headlines on Tuesday night after leading the Hawks to a 119-117 victory over the mighty Boston Celtics. The Hawks staved off elimination in Game 5 to cut down the series deficit to 3-2, and it was thanks in large part to another majestic performance from Young.

Kendrick Perkins has always been a big Trae Youg fan. This is exactly why Big Perk took this opportunity to call out all of Toung’s haters after his heroic display on Tuesday night:

“I’m sick and tired of the disrespect when it comes down to Trae Young,” Perkins said. “… When are we going to start telling the true story about his career? When are we gonna start appreciating what he’s doing and stop disrespecting him? … The disrespect has to stop to some point. The man is getting the job done. He’s a bonafide superstar, he has risen to the occasion on every level, on every stage.”

The man has a point. Trae Young has been balling out again this season, and the fact that he’s pretty much carrying the Hawks yet again is a clear testament to this fact. Most folks did not expect the Hawks to stand a chance against the top-seeded Celtics, yet here they are. There’s no denying that Atlanta still has their back against the wall, but the fact of the matter is that they now live to fight another day.

As Perkins said, Trae Young is a bona fide superstar, and it’s time that we put the respect he deserves on his name.