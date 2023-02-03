The Phoenix Suns will travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Dribble across the court as we share our NBA odds series, and make a Suns-Celtics prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a 132-100 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, the struggles continued for the Suns as they patiently wait for Devin Booker to return. Mikal Bridges led the way with 23 points and seven assists. Likewise, Deandre Ayton added 20 points and nine rebounds. But the rest of the starters combined for only 16 points. Additionally, Chris Paul was awful, shooting 1 for 6 from the field. The Suns shot 40.7 percent as a unit and 14.3 percent (4 for 28) from the triples. Also, they turned it over 16 times.

The Celtics steamrolled the Brooklyn Nets 139-96. Significantly, Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 26 points. Meanwhile, Robert Williams III had 16 points and nine rebounds. Derrick White added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Remarkably, the Celtics shot 57.6 percent from the floor. Boston also held Brooklyn to 40.9 percent from the hardwood. The Celtics also shot 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. Likewise, they won the battle of the boards 57-32.

The Suns enter this matchup with a record of 27-26. Additionally, they are 8-17 on the road. The Suns are 6-4 over their previous 10 games. Moreover, they are 9-15 overall without Booker. The Celtics are 37-15 entering this showdown. Also, they are 20-6 at the TD Garden. Boston is also 7-3 in its last 10 games.

The Celtics are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Suns. Significantly, the Celtics have gone 6-4 against the Suns over the past 10 games at the TD Garden.

Here are the Suns vs. Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Celtics Odds

Phoenix Suns: +9.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Celtics

TV: NBA, NBAC, BSAZ

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns got some good news recently as they learned that Booker may return this Tuesday. Unfortunately, he has been out with a groin injury since December. But Booker could return any day now, with Tuesday being the target. However, the Suns must play without him for at least two more games. Phoenix dearly misses Booker, who was averaging 27.1 points per game before the injury.

Ayton is a solid secondary option. Ultimately, he averages 17.8 points per game with 10.1 rebounds. But Ayton needs help, and Bridges is the guy to provide it. Significantly, Bridges averages 16.9 points per game. But these two can only do so much. Moreover, the Suns need Paul to contribute. The wily veteran struggled in his last game but can still produce. Substantially, he averages 14.1 points per game with 8.5 assists.

The Suns are 22nd in field goal shooting percentage. However, they still remain fourth in the association in 3-point shooting percentage. The Suns are seventh in the league in free-throw shooting percentage. Moreover, they thrive when they hit their shots. The Suns are 13th in rebounds, 12th in turnovers, and ninth in blocked shots. Can the Suns formulate a solid game plan and win without Booker?

The Suns could cover the spread if they get secondary scoring from their starting lineup. Moreover, they must stop Tatum and Brown.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Therefore, they are loaded on all ends. Tatum averages 31.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds. Additionally, Brown averages 27 points with 7.1 rebounds per game. Malcolm Brogdon is the next option and always puts in work. Ultimately, he averages 14.4 points per game. The Celtics would be a strong team if Marcus Smart were available. However, he has been out with an ankle injury for a few games.

The Celtics find ways to generate buckets. Likewise, they also convert on any chances they get. The Celtics are 13th in field goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are the best team in the NBA at the charity stripe. The Celtics are eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. Uniquely, the Celtics beat teams in so many different varieties. Boston is also seventh in rebounds, sixth in turnovers, and fourth in blocks. Furthermore, they cover all aspects of the court and generate multiple chances for their players.

The Celtics could cover the spread if Tatum and Brown generate buckets. Moreover, they must stop Ayton and Bridges and force Phoenix to go elsewhere.

Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Suns will get Booker back soon. Unfortunately, he is still not ready. Expect the Celtics to blow the Suns out of the water.

Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-110)