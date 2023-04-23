Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Boston Celtics are prepared for Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Up 2-1, they want to win this game so that they can secure the gentleman’s sweep at home. But there is a huge question to ask before tip-off at 7:00 PM EST: Is Marcus Smart playing in Game 4 vs. the Hawks?

Marcus Smart injury status for Celtics’ Game 4 vs. Hawks

Smart has not yet missed a game against the Hawks but is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a lower back contusion. The defensive stalwart took a hard fall in Boston’s loss and said that he was dealing with soreness. He has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep.

The Celtics are still in a great position to beat the Hawks but did get a wake-up call in Game 3. A flurry of shooting from Atlanta’s bench helped the Hawks secure a 130-122 win while Trae Young and Dejounte Murray stuffed the stat sheet. Smart said that he was unsure of his status for Game 4, which isn’t a great sign for Boston as they try to avoid a series tie.

Smart is the only Celtics player who could miss Game 4 aside from Danilo Gallinari, who is still recovering from an ACL tear. The Hawks should have a clean bill of health.

The question of if Marcus Smart is playing in Game 4 vs. the Hawks will not be answered until later but given the urgent nature of the series, the Celtics’ guard will likely try his hardest to play.