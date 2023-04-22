Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Celtics failed to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks Friday, losing Game 3 to the Atlanta Hawks by the score of 130-122. The C’s rotation was also dealt a scare late in the game when guard Marcus Smart took a nasty fall, landing right on his tailbone. Following the contest, the former DPOY admitted he’s feeling rather sore.

Via NBC Sports Boston:

“It’s sore, um, same spot as the last time, just caught me off guard with the fall, but we’ll see how I feel in the morning.”

Smart injured the same part of his back last season. Also, it’s important to note Giannis Antetokounnmpo fell on his tailbone earlier in the week and hasn’t played since.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s unknown what the status of Marcus Smart will be moving forward, but he played great basketball in the defeat. The 29-year-old erupted for a season-high 24 points while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing three rebounds.

While the Celtics could probably still win this series without Smart, having him on the court is definitely more ideal. His presence on both ends of the floor is crucial for Boston, along with the leadership. Smart now has a couple of days to rest up and hopefully get his body right because Game 4 of the series won’t happen until Sunday evening. The C’s will be looking to bounce back and bring that same intensity we saw through the first two games, having taken their foot off the gas pedal Friday.

Stay tuned for more updates on Marcus Smart.