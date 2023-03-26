Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has received some undesired attention recently after using rather choice words to address his future with the franchise. In a recent interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, the 26-year-old stated that he’s going to see how “they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” regarding his long-term standing with the C’s.

Naturally, this brought about a great deal of speculation amongst the fan base and media. Many, in turn, now find themselves playing a guessing game as to whether he has the desire to remain in New England for the long haul beyond the conclusion of his current contract, which is set to expire in 2024.

Since the interview surfaced, Brown has tried to bring some clarity to his words and put fans’ minds at ease. In a post-game media session following their Friday night win over the Indiana Pacers, the wing went on to simply state that “sometimes things can get taken out of context.”

“Sometimes it don’t matter what you gonna say. People are gonna take it from the perspective they want to take it from. That’s the world we live in. People feed off controversy. Controversy sells. So if I have an opportunity to make something sound more appealing than it actually is, usually nine times out of 10 they’re gonna take it,” Jaylen Brown said.

Since making his initial remarks, trade speculation and rumblings of a free agency exit during the 2024 offseason have increased exponentially.

Now in his seventh season in the association, the two-time All-Star finds himself posting career highs virtually all across the board. Through 62 games played, Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 49.1% shooting from the field.

The Celtics boast a stellar record of 51-23 and are just two games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.