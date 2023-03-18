After Penn State upset Texas A&M in their March Madness first round game, the university decided it wanted Micah Shrewsberry to be the coach of this team long term. It wasn’t just an upset, Penn State dominated the game with a final score of 76-59. This is Shrewsberry’s second season as head coach of Penn State but before that he served as an assistant coach in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. During that time, he was a strong mentor for Celtics star Jaylen Brown. After Penn State’s decisive win over Texas A&M, Brown recalled Shrewsberry’s time with the Celtics and expressed his gratitude for being able to work with him as per Jay King of The Athletic.

“Shrews, when he was in Boston, all you can ask somebody is, to be honest with you,” Brown said. “So I appreciate him greatly for that. He would let me know kind of what was going on internally, who didn’t believe and who did. And that made me work. And I appreciated that just him letting me know where I was at in the organization, the totem pole, who thought what of me. Can’t ask for anything more than somebody who will just keep it a buck with you, keep it honest with you, even if your peers didn’t want him to or didn’t think that was the right think to do. Like, I appreciated Shrews for that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaylen Brown has developed into a legit star for the Celtics. He was named to his second All-Star game and has been averaging 26.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He has the Celtics as one of the favorites to win the title. Meanwhile, Micah Shrewsberry has Penn State poised to make a good March Madness run.