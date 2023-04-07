My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics are locked into the two seed in the Eastern Conference with just two games left on the season, rendering their remaining games meaningless. With nothing left to play for, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Boston will rest their starters, or keep them fresh by playing them in these two games. While some players’ statuses are still question marks, we got a final update on Jaylen Brown ahead of their game on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Brown suited up against the Raptors on Wednesday night, and helped lead Boston to a hard-fought win over Toronto, who the C’s still could technically see in the first-round of the playoffs. Regardless, Brown wasn’t on the Celtics initial injury report for that came out on Thursday for their next game, but he has since been ruled out for the contest due to a finger laceration.

Via Keith Smith:

“Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs Toronto due to a finger laceration.”

With Boston being unable to move up or down the standings, it’s not totally surprising to see them ruling out Brown for this game, even if his finger injury isn’t that big of a deal. There’s no sense potentially injuring him in a game that means nothing to Boston’s quest to win in the postseason.

There were a handful of players listed on the Celtics injury report on Thursday, with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White highlighting the list, and Brown’s injury here proves that there could be more people joining him on the sidelines tonight. It will be interesting to see who ends up playing for Boston against Toronto, but we know for sure now that Brown won’t be a part of that group.