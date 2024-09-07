Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has had a busy summer. After beating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the 2024 NBA Finals and winning Finals MVP, Brown has spent the past few months traveling, working out, making music, and giving a lucky kid the shoes off his feet.

Brown pulled up to New York City's infamous Rucker Park. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Jaylen asks a trivia question to a group of young kids before giving a lucky winner his sneakers.

“We got some shoes on the line, all right,” Brown says in the video before asking the trivia question. “What famous basketball player with a big afro played here at this park?”

When a boy replied, “Dr. J,” Brown handed the pair of sneakers off to the kid.

Rapper A$AP Ferg is at the end of the video celebrating with the group of kids before walking off alongside a shoeless Jaylen. The New York-based rapper reminds the lucky winner that the sneakers he won are unreleased. And after Brown hinted about dropping a full-length album, many Celtics fans wonder if the next thing he and A$AP Ferg give out will be unreleased music.

Jaylen Brown hints music career is not over

After releasing his debut song, “Just Do It,” last month, an Instagram user asked Jaylen Brown if fans could expect to hear a full album. The 2024 Finals MVP replied with a wide-eyed emoji.

The A$AP Ferg-assisted track features Brown in rare form, rapping about his accomplishments in a Celtics champion hat with braggadocious lines to remind everyone that “ballin' isn't the only thing” Jaylen knows. Now, many people are intrigued or perhaps eager to hear what the three-time All-Star has to say about other topics on his mind.

Many speculate that Brown's song's title is a subtle diss toward Nike. Nike's trademark slogan is “Just do it,” or JDI. When Brown didn't receive an invite to join Team USA to compete in the 2024 Olympics, Jaylen, who signed a five-year shoe deal with Adidas in 2016, accused the famous shoe brand that sponsors the team of playing a part in his snub.

But will fans hear a full album from the Finals MVP? Seeing Brown alongside A$AP Ferg in the rapper's hometown fuels the speculation. Perhaps after giving out a pair of unreleased sneakers, the pair will head to a local studio to put the finishing touches on a soon-to-be-released LP.