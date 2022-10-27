The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic comments are getting more and more compelling. Right now, it has affected the lives of dozens of students, educators, and employees of Ye’s Donda Academy now that the school is being shut down amid the hip-hop icon’s latest scandal. For his part, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is clearly unhappy with these developments.

This hits close to home for Brown, who just recently parted way with Donda Sports as one of its main brand ambassadors. Along with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, Brown announced his decision to cut ties with Kanye’s sports agency amid the outrage the rapper is facing.

What is clear, however, is that Brown is taking issue with the fact that Donda Academy is getting shut down because of the actions of one man. The Celtics All-Star made his feelings abundantly clear in a strongly-worded series of tweets:

“A lot of great teachers parents and students are affected by this.. It is easy to speak from the outside looking in I spent time at Donda academy and it is alot better than some public schools in America with a better curriculum high school students were fully accredited,” Brown wrote in his tweet.

To be clear, Brown is standing against Kanye’s antisemitic remarks. However, he did initially say that he was offering the embattled rap star his “unconditional love” before making a complete U-turn by announcing his decision to leave Donda Sports barely 24 hours later.

What Brown is incensed with is the fact that kids who had nothing to do with Kanye’s racial remarks are the ones who are suffering the consequences:

Education resources and opportunity is key Donda Academy supplied that for these student athletes in hopes to get exposure and potentially change there families lives generationally that opportunity was taken away from them today to prove a point? Why make them apart of this https://t.co/SCrBqb34nO — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

Anti-Semitism should be handled with sensitivity and respect, Inequalities /lack of opportunity in our education system should be handled with sensitivity and respect, A school with resources/ opportunity academically and athletically have been taken away abruptly without notice — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

High school Students are potentially getting there scholarships pulled for there affiliation with Donda are we serious? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

I have a issue with this https://t.co/ijO79Fo0eX — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

The Celtics star also questions claims about the notion that Donda Academy was not an accredited school to begin with:

“If the school was not accredited how did it open in the first place ? and why close it now? without notice to the families and students ? It was open for almost 2 years with events planned tournaments scheduled and opportunities there were no crimes committed no arrests were made,” Brown argued in his tweet.

Despite his sentiments, however, the harsh reality is that there’s nothing Jaylen Brown can do about all this. Unfortunately for the kids, educators, and staff of Donda Academy, they are indeed getting the rug pulled from under them simply because of Kanye West’s inexplicable actions.