For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish people.

As it turns out, that unconditional love has an expiration date. And it didn’t even last more than 24 hours.

Just one day after Brown’s rather shocking announcement, the Celtics All-Star has now done a complete U-turn by declaring his decision to part ways with Kanye’s sports agency Donda Sports. Brown released his official statement via Twitter:

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.

“I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”

To be fair, the Celtics star did say in his earlier statement that he does not in any way condone Kanye’s hateful comments. However, he did plea for understanding as he expressed his desire to remain with Donda Sports. That all changed 24 hours later.

It is also worth noting that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who along with Brown served as Donda Sports’ headlining athletes, also made an announcement on Tuesday about parting ways with Kanye’s agency. However, his statement, unlike Brown’s, was not preceded by a show of support to the always controversial Kanye West.