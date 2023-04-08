Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown recently suffered a hand injury that many fear would affect his availability in the playoffs. Fortunately, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla downplayed the issue and emphasized it shouldn’t be a long-term problem.

Brown apparently suffered from hand lacerations while picking up pieces of a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants on Thursday night. He had to get five stitches to address the injury, and he was spotted Friday wearing bandages around his right hand.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

The Celtics star did mention that he should be healed come playoff time, and Mazzulla expressed the same sentiment while talking to reporters ahead of Boston’s showdown with the Toronto Raptors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Expect him to be fine. Nothing serious,” Mazzulla said of Brown, adding that it won’t affect their superstar in the postseason, per Souichi Terada of Mass Live.

Jaylen Brown’s presence is vital for the Celtics, especially in the playoffs where they will look to build a strong momentum early on in a bid to return to the NBA Finals and get the job done this time.

The 26-year-old has been the Celtics’ second-best player behind Jayson Tatum–averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field overall. He had even taken over for the Beantown Team at times when Tatum was not playing well, showing everyone that he’s more than just a Robin to Tatum’s Batman. With that said, the team will really need him to be healthy and at his best if they want to dominate in the postseason as well.