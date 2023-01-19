The Boston Celtics have been without All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown for the past three games due to a lingering adductor injury. It now seems like he has a chance to return on Wednesday in a marquee matchup against Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Warriors

As of writing, Brown is still listed as questionable to suit up for Thursday’s clash with tightness in his right adductor. This same injury has kept the 26-year-old sidelined for Boston’s last three games. The Celtics have won seven straight contests, though, and it is clear that they are still a well-oiled machine even without Brown in the mix.

It is worth noting that Brown was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which bodes well for his chances to be available for Wednesday’s marquee matchup. If it were up to him, I’m pretty sure that Brown would opt to suit up against their Western Conference foes in what will potentially be their last matchup against each other this season. The Warriors came out on top during their Christmas Day contest, 123-107, so you can be sure that the league-best Celtics will be out for some revenge on Wednesday night.

For their part, the Warriors will still be without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. However, Stephen Curry has been trending in the right direction since returning from an 11-game injury absence, and the GOAT shooter will definitely be looking to come out with another majestic performance against the Celtics.