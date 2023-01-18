After their trip to the White House, the Golden State Warriors are preparing for an environment that will be less hospitable to them: TD Garden, where they will face the Boston Celtics in a Finals rematch. Draymond Green is ready to be treated with taunts and plenty of boos.

Green has a plan for the Celtics crowd as the Warriors prepare to face the defending Eastern Conference Champions in their place on Thursday, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“I’ll greet them with a nice smile,” Green said, via ESPN. “Just as I did after we won the championship.”

Green is a proud trash talker and agitator but did admit that the Celtics fans taking it too far caught him off guard during the Finals. The Warriors star claimed that the crowd used racial slurs to taunt him, something Boston fans have been accused of many times.

“You usually have situations where people talk crazy, but not the entire arena,” Green said to ESPN. “You’ll have a situation where an entire arena will boo you, but not what the Boston fans were doing. So, it was just a different situation than I had ever seen. It took a while to adjust to it … it was just so unexpected.”

The Warriors haven’t looked as good as the Celtics have this season, as Boston currently has 11 more wins than them. Draymond Green isn’t losing any confidence, though, and still believes Golden State is going to repeat as champions. The Dubs will have a tough time slowing down Jayson Tatum and company but will certainly bring their A-game.