The Boston Celtics are cruising as the best team in the association, but on Tuesday night, they'll be facing a tough test in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the third-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. However, they might be without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis for that contest. Fans will certainly be waiting to see whether or not those two Celtics stars will be able to suit up in what figures to be a shorthanded heavyweight Eastern Conference clash.
Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Cavs
Jaylen Brown played a featured role in the Celtics' 140-88 beatdown of the Golden State Warriors, as he had carte blanche with how much space the Dubs were giving him. Surprisingly, Brown has landed on the injury report submitted to the league due to a left knee contusion, so he is questionable for their contest against the Cavs.
Brown did not show any signs of slowing down against the Warriors, and the timing of a potential rest seems rather odd especially when the Celtics star played in just 22 minutes in their blowout win over the Dubs.
Nevertheless, the Celtics have the luxury of erring on the side of caution, as they have quite the comfortable lead in the Eastern Conference standings. If Brown has to miss their contest against the Cavs, expect Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, and Svi Mykhailuk to fill up the bulk of minutes on the wing alongside Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.
Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Cavs
Unlike Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis was actually absent from the Celtics' most recent victory. The Latvian big man dealt with a quad injury, and given his history of injuries, the Celtics are playing it safe. Leading up to their clash against the Cavs, Porzingis is listed as questionable on the injury report due to the same quad issue.
Porzingis has missed 16 games this season for the Celtics, and he is in clear danger of missing his 17th. Al Horford figures to be the primary option for the Celtics at center if Porzingis has to miss another game, while Xavier Tillman Sr. and Luke Kornet should also get increased burn.